Purolator Tackle Hunger® Month Supporting the Barrie Food Bank

Donate food and funds throughout Purolator Tackle Hunger® Month to support the Barrie Food Bank

June is Purolator Tackle Hunger® Month! Throughout the month, members of the community are asked to donate non-perishable food or funds to support Barrie Food Bank. Donations received, help the Barrie Food Bank provide emergency food to families and individuals in need. Last year, the food bank helped close to 33,000 individuals from nearly 8,000 families – couples, single parents and individual people – of which 5,500 were children under the age of 18.

Purolator Tackle Hunger community Food Drive.

Who: Members of the community are asked to donate food or funds for Purolator Tackle Hunger Month. Donations will support the Barrie Food Bank.

What: The Barrie Food Bank is most in need of these items: powdered skim milk, baby formula, large-sized diapers, canned vegetable, sugar, toiletries, lunch snacks, oatmeal

When: June 1 to 30, 2019.

Where: Food donations can be made at the following Zehrs locations: Big Bay Point Road, Cundles Road, Bryne Drive locations, and Purolator at 330 Bayview Drive.

Food and monetary donations can also be made at the Purolator Shipping Centre at 330 Bayview Drive, Barrie.

Other ways to support Purolator Tackle Hunger Month:

• Make an online donation to their local food bank at purolatortacklehungerdonation.com.

• Making a monetary donation at any Purolator Shipping Centre – and Purolator will match every dollar donated at our Purolator Shipping Centres, up to a maximum of $10,000.

About Purolator Tackle Hunger

The Purolator Tackle Hunger (PTH) program helps raise awareness about hunger and collect food and cash donations for local food banks across Canada. According to Food Banks Canada’s 2018 HungerCount report, saw Canadians visit food banks over 1.1 million times in the month of March alone. Sadly over one-third of those visiting food banks were children – while they only represent 20 per cent of the Canadian population. Since its inception in 2003, the Purolator Tackle Hunger program has helped deliver the equivalent of more than 12 million pounds of food to food banks across Canada.

