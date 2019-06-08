Quilting Corners Quilt Guild in Alliston is proud to present

“Quilting Among Friends Quilt Show”

Saturday June 8, and Sunday, June 9, 2019

10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Alliston Curling Rink

52 Albert Street West, Alliston, Ontario, L9R 1H2

Admission $7.00

Come and see the unique work of our artisans and quilters:

Quilts, Wall Hangings and Quilted Apparel. Browse in the Corner Store,

and Merchant Mall, try your luck at the Quilt Raffles and enjoy a

delicious snack in the Tea Room.

Free and Handicap Parking

www.aqcguild.edublogs.org

quiltingcorners@gmail.com