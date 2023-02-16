Raquel Welch Has Died At Age 82

She was a sex symbol who helped reshape the traditional image of what that was…

According to her manager, Welch passed away peacefully after a brief illness…

Welch became an international sex symbol in the 1960s, widely remembered for playing a bikini-clad cavewoman in the 1966 film One Million Years B.C.

She also won a Golden Globe for her role in 1974’s The Three Musketeers.

In a career spanning over five decades, Welch appeared in more than 30 movies and 50 television shows.

It included playing the love interest of Frank Sinatra’s character in 1968’s Lady in Cement; the titular transgender heroine in 1970’s Myra Breckenridge; and a Golden Globe-nominated performance in the 1987 TV drama Right to Die.