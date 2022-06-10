Rebel Wilson Comes Out As Gay At Age 42!

Rebel Wilson has gone public with her “princess” girlfriend after coming out as gay aged 42.

Rebel shared her happiness and news about her sexuality in an Instagram post on Thursday by sharing a snap of her and her girlfriend, fashion designer Ramona Agruma.

Last month, Wilson told People she had been set up with a new partner “through a friend,” but didn’t name the new flame at the time. She went on to describe the early days of the romance saying, “We spoke on the phone for weeks before getting together in person. And that was a really good way to get to know each other. It was a bit old-school in that sense — very romantic.”

She has called her a “Disney Princess” in a message accompanied by hearts and a rainbow emoji and the hashtag ‘love is love’.

Wilson said: “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess #loveislove.”