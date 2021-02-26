Listen Live

Recent Roomba Update Makes It Act Drunk!

Oh no!

By Kool Tech

Roombas recently got a software update, and it’s causing problems for some models . . . and making them act like they’re DRUNK, according to a Verge.com article.

 

The Roombas spin around randomly . . . bump into the furniture . . . move in strange patterns . . . get stuck in empty areas . . . and have trouble finding their way home to their docks.

And according to the company that makes Roombas, it could be SEVERAL WEEKS before they can fix the software and sober these Roombas up.

