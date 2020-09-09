Researchers Discover Trick To Keep Seagulls From Stealing Your Food!

We’ve all experienced the horror of seagulls swooping down and stealing our food! We’ve had enough!

Researchers have been studying the birds to try and find a solution to this worldwide problem. The researchers put a bag of chips on the ground as bait and tested how long it took the gulls to approach.

With humans watching, it took an average of 21 seconds more than when they looked away or stayed away…Another experiment found that gulls were slower to move away when not being watched.

Meaning- if you stare them down, they are more likely to leave you alone…

More