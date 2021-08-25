Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively Donate $10K To Haiti

Following the devastating earthquake earlier this month, Ryan and Blake are stepping up to help those hardest hit.

According to TMZ, the couple sent a donation of $10,000 to Hope for Haiti to aid in the country’s quake relief efforts, which has been an ongoing struggle in Southwestern Haiti since the 7.2-magnitude quake hit on August 14.

Blake and Ryan’s donation will be used to set up mobile clinics in the communities where there’s the most need, as determined by the Ministry of Health.

In addition … the org will use the money to cover distribution costs to continue to deliver dry food and warm meals — donated by World Central Kitchen — to families in these hard-hit areas in Southern Haiti.

Sadly, the death toll from the Aug. 14 earthquake has topped 2,200 with a few hundred still missing, but with help coming in from around the world … hopefully, it can be stopped from rising.