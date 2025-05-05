Ryan Reynolds Joins Tim Hortons to Serve Up a Slice of Breakfast Fame

Move over, Timbiebs — Tim Hortons has found a new famous friend, and this one comes with abs, wit, and a serious love for bacon.

Canada’s sweetheart (and occasional Deadpool) Ryan Reynolds is teaming up with Tims to launch two new scrambled egg breakfast boxes, and they’re exactly what you'd expect from a guy who somehow manages to be both a Hollywood A-lister and the boy next door.

The boxes — available in bacon or sausage — come complete with two scrambled eggs, hashbrowns, and a chipotle sauce that promises to bring the heat without causing regret. According to Tim Hortons' chief marketing officer, Hope Bagozzi, Reynolds helped develop the boxes based on what he and his family eat at home. (So yes, technically you're now sharing a breakfast routine with Ryan Reynolds. No big deal.)

When Reynolds hit the set to film the launch ad, Tim's chef couldn’t even keep up — he was eating them faster than they could make them. Relatable.

This is just the beginning of a multi-phase partnership between the coffee-and-doughnut chain and the Vancouver-born actor.

It also marks Tim’s first celeb collab since their über-successful run with Justin Bieber’s Timbiebs, Timbits, cold brew and merch that had moms, teens, and everyone in between lining up.

So, if your weekday mornings need a little more sparkle (or star power), these Ryan-approved breakfast boxes might just do the trick.