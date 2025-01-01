Sabrina Carpenter and Dunkin’ Team Up for a Sweet Collaboration

Millennial coffee lovers and Sabrina Carpenter stans, rejoice—this one’s for you!

Dunkin’ has joined forces with pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter to launch an exclusive new drink: Sabrina’s Brown Sugar Shakin’ Espresso. This limited-time specialty beverage is a handcrafted iced delight, featuring Dunkin’s bold espresso, notes of brown sugar, and creamy oat milk—all shaken to perfection. If you’re ready to sip on Sabrina’s signature style, you can grab one starting Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Dunkin’ locations across the United States. Prices will vary depending on your market.

But that’s not all! The drink’s name is a playful nod to Carpenter’s mega-hit single Espresso, which ruled the summer of 2024 as Billboard’s No. 1 Global Song of the Summer. Talk about combining caffeine with star power!

Shake That Ess (Literally)

To promote this sweet collaboration, Dunkin’ has rolled out an ad campaign as bold as their espresso. Dubbed Shake That Ess, the campaign was created in partnership with Artists Equity, the production company helmed by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon. Directed by music video legend Dave Meyers, the ad features a quirky cast of characters energetically “shaking their ess’” to the beat of Carpenter’s Espresso. It’s an infectious vibe, and let’s be real—how many of us will be shaking our own “ess’” as we sip this drink?

Whether you’re a coffee lover, a Sabrina Carpenter superfan, or just someone who needs a caffeine kick to get through the day, Sabrina’s Brown Sugar Shakin’ Espresso is the drink to try. Don’t wait too long though—it’s only available for a limited time!