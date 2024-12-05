SantaCon 2024: Downtown Buffalo’s Festive Pub Crawl Returns!

Calling all holiday enthusiasts! Downtown Buffalo is again bringing the Christmas cheer with its annual SantaCon celebration.

Now in its 13th year, this festive pub crawl invites participants to don their best holiday attire—Santa, elves, reindeer, or any other creative Christmas-inspired look—and spread the yuletide joy with a drink in hand.

This year’s SantaCon is set for Saturday, December 7th, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., promising an afternoon of holiday spirit, laughter, and good times.

Related: Canada’s Christmas Capitals- Barrie Ontario in the Top 3!

Nine Bars, One Jolly Party

With nine participating bars, revellers can look forward to a festive adventure throughout downtown Buffalo. Whether you're sipping spiked eggnog or rocking a red suit and beard, SantaCon is the perfect excuse to get merry with friends while exploring the city's lively pub scene.

Tickets and Charity Cheer

Tickets are $15 if purchased in advance or $20 at the door—so planning not only saves you money but also secures your spot in this seasonal celebration.

And here’s the feel-good part: a portion of the proceeds will go to support a local charity, ensuring your holiday cheer also helps the community.

So, grab your holiday gear, rally your crew, and mark your calendars. SantaCon 2024 is the perfect way to kick off the holiday season in Buffalo!

Will you be spreading festive cheer at this year’s SantaCon? Let us know in the comments!