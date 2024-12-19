Santa’s Got a Soft Spot: 87% of Parents Say He’ll Deliver, Naughty or Nice.

If your little one is walking the fine line between naughty and nice this year, don’t worry too much—Santa’s reputation for being strict might be a little exaggerated.

A new poll reveals that 87% of parents believe Santa will still bring gifts, even if their kid’s been a bit of a troublemaker. It turns out, that the whole "naughty or nice" system might just be a cute myth after all.

This is great news for all the mini mischief-makers out there who might’ve thought their Christmas haul was in jeopardy. According to parents, 51% of their kids’ gifts come from Santa, while the remaining 49% are courtesy of parents and relatives. But here’s the kicker: Santa is also responsible for half of the best gifts under the tree. (No pressure, big guy!)

So, whether your kid forgot to clean their room or snuck extra cookies before bed, it sounds like Santa’s still got their back. But hey, maybe don’t tell them—let’s keep the “naughty or nice” mystery alive for at least a few more years.

What about you? Does Santa forgive and forget in your house, or does the Naughty List actually mean something? Share your thoughts in the comments below!