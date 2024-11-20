Sarah McLachlan Cancels 30th Anniversary Tour: Here’s What We Know

Sad news for Canadian music fans: Sarah McLachlan has officially cancelled her Fumbling Towards Ecstasy 30th Anniversary Tour. The Halifax-born singer, known for her iconic hits like Angel and I Will Remember You, shared an emotional update on Tuesday explaining the tough decision.

A Voice That Needs Rest

Initially postponed in October due to health issues, McLachlan’s tour has now been cancelled entirely. In a heartfelt statement, the Juno and Grammy award-winning artist revealed her voice hasn’t been healing as expected.

“My voice is not recovering as it should and, on the advice of an ENT specialist, I will need an undetermined amount of vocal rest to be able to fully recover and not risk permanent damage to my vocal cords,” she shared. “Thank you to everyone holding tickets for your patience while we were working to reschedule. I’m truly devastated to have to cancel.”

A Career to Celebrate

The tour was set to run from November 1 to November 20, starting in Ontario and wrapping up in Victoria. Fans were eagerly anticipating the celebration of her landmark album, which first captivated audiences in the ‘90s.

McLachlan’s career began in Vancouver with the release of her debut album in 1989. Over 35 years later, she has sold more than 40 million albums worldwide and earned her rightful place in the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

What’s Next for Sarah?

While there’s no timeline for her recovery, fans can take comfort in knowing McLachlan is prioritizing her long-term health. Her influence on music and her advocacy for causes like animal welfare have cemented her legacy, and her supporters will undoubtedly be waiting when she’s ready to return to the stage.