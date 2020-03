CASINO RAMA – JUNE 27

Join Schitt’s Creek cast members, including Eugene & Daniel Levy, for a live, interactive evening that promises to be fun and insightful while giving fans an insider’s look into the making of the series. Using clips, behind-the-scenes footage, stories from cast members, and some special surprises, fans will have a chance to engage with the actors and creators of the series Variety calls one of “the best TV shows of the year.”