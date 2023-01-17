Madonna Announces “Celebration’ World Tour!

Today, Madonna announced Madonna: Celebration Tour in a viral video released.

The 35-city global tour will kick off in North America on Saturday, July 15th at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC with a stop in Toronto Aug 13 at the Scotiabank arena. The Celebration Tour will wrap in Amsterdam, NL on Friday, December 1st at Ziggo Dome.

The Celebration Tour will take us through four decades of her artistry and pays respect to the city of New York where her career in music began. Madonna said “I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for.”

TICKETS: Tickets go on sale Friday, January 20 and Friday, Jan 27th. madonna.com/tour.