Schitt’s Creek Toronto Mansion Up For Sale Again!

The mansion from the first episode of Schitt’s Creek is up for sale, again. The price rocketed up from 11 million to 24 million after being on the market!

It’s got 16 bathrooms, 14 bedrooms, and a full banquet hall!

Do you have $22 million to spare? The 24,000-square-foot, 12-bedroom, 16 bathroom, Toronto mansion, featured on the show as the residence of the Rose family before they go broke is up for sale. It’s a French-inspired estate and was built in 2012.

La Belle Maison, as its known, is at 30 Fifeshire Rd. in the St. Andrew Windfields community.

The lower level features a banquet hall for 150 guests, mirrored walls, a dance floor, an eight-seat home theatre, four-story elevator, wine cellar, billiard room and indoor and outdoor saltwater swimming pools.

And just because it’s Toronto, there’s a heated circular driveway with 14 parking spaces. All this can be yours for $21,888,000.