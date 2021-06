No more holding your breath and swallowing, or plugging your nose and chugging water!

The “HiccAway” is an L-shaped straw do-dad!

According to the scientists, the device stopped hiccups in almost 92 percent of cases with participants saying it was more convenient than other home remedies.

The Straw retails for about 14 dollars. It’s a solution to a problem that nobody has been asking for…