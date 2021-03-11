Listen Live

Sean Connery Used To Act In His Underwear!

Tricks of the trade!

By Dirt/Divas

According to Wesley Snipes, who’s been making the PR rounds for Coming 2 America, Sir Sean Connery would only wear pants for full-length scenes when the pair were filming their 1993 movie Rising Run.

 

Wesley recalls, “When we were doing car scenes I was fully costumed. He came in with a jacket, tie, and shirt, (underwear), and slippers.

Connery, the first actor to play Bond on the big screen, passed away in October 2020 at the age of 90.

