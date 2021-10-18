Sean Penn’s Wife Leila George Files For Divorce After 1 Year Of Marriage

Sean Penn and Leila George are ending their marriage. PEOPLE reports that the Australian actress has filed for divorce from the 61-year-old actor after over a year of marriage.

The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in July 2020.

George is Penn’s third wife. He was previously married to Robin Wright from 1996 to 2010. The couple shares two children. He was also married to Madonna from 1985 to 1989. He was also romantically linked to Charlize Theron from 2013 to 2015.

Neither Penn or George have commented on the divorce.