Security Experts Say This Is How To Make Your Password Stronger!

Experts say to use emojis.

On a computer, it turns out that emoticons are considered a symbol, which can beef up your passwords and make them more secure in combination with letters and numbers.

According to a cybersecurity expert, when intruders try to brute-force a password containing letters, numbers and punctuation marks, there are fewer than a hundred variations for each symbol they need to pick…

The experts say “There are more than 3,600 standardized emojis in Unicode, so adding one to your password forces hackers to go through around 3,700 variants per symbol.”

In theory, a password with five emojis, he said, is the same as a traditional passkey with only nine characters. Seven emojis, he added, is equivalent to 13 “regular characters.”

Even better, emojis might be easier to remember than a “jumble” of letters, numbers and punctuation, and they often aren’t used in a “brute-force” attack, which is when hackers attempt to log in to an account using a long list of potential passwords.

He recommended not using emojis that could “give you away” — such as frequently used emoticons — and encouraged adding one or two emojis to a traditional alphanumeric password.