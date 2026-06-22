Shark Week Is Back... And Somehow It Just Keeps Getting Weirder

Every summer, television asks one important question: "What if sharks... but more?"

And somehow, every year, the answer gets even more ridiculous.

Shark Week returns July 26 for its 38th year, bringing with it 20 new premieres packed with giant sharks, daring stunts and concepts that sound like they were dreamed up during a caffeine-fueled brainstorming session.

Leading the charge this year is K-Pop Shark Heroes, featuring actor and comedian Ken Jeong alongside Grammy-nominated artist REI AMI. Together, they'll use the power of K-pop to help improve sharks' public image.

Because apparently sharks have a PR problem.

Fan-favourite Air Jaws: Red, White and Breach also returns, as scientists investigate reports that massive breaching great white sharks may have expanded into American waters.

Meanwhile, explorer Josh Gates dives into history with Expedition Unknown: Shark Secrets, examining what may have been the world's first recorded shark attack and exploring whether an infamous sea monster was actually a shark.

And if that wasn't enough, world-class cliff diver Molly Carlson takes things to another level in Ultimate Shark Dive, attempting a record-setting jump into waters occupied by sharks.

Just when you think Shark Week has run out of ideas, it finds a new gear.

Last year's lineup even included Dancing With Sharks, hosted by Tom Bergeron, featuring underwater dance routines between divers and sharks.

At this point, we're about two years away from The Masked Shark, Shark Idol and The Real Housewives of Shark Bay.

But let's be honest. We'll probably watch all of them.

After nearly four decades, Shark Week remains one of television's biggest summer traditions, proving that people never get tired of learning about the ocean's most fascinating predators.

Or watching other people make questionable life choices near them.