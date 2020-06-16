Signs You’re Becoming Your Father!

Of those surveyed, 68 percent said they feel more and more like their father with every passing year.

In honour of Father’s Day, a new survey of 2,000 people with living fathers aimed to get some insights into relationships with dad and how the pandemic may have shaken up how grown kids relate to them.

Due to the pandemic, two in three said they’ve gotten to know their dads even better over the past few months. So much, in fact, that respondents said they reach out to their dads on average six times a week.

How are we turning into our fathers?