Signs You’re Becoming Your Father!
According to a new poll, you start turning into your father at the age of 37.
Of those surveyed, 68 percent said they feel more and more like their father with every passing year.
In honour of Father’s Day, a new survey of 2,000 people with living fathers aimed to get some insights into relationships with dad and how the pandemic may have shaken up how grown kids relate to them.
Due to the pandemic, two in three said they’ve gotten to know their dads even better over the past few months. So much, in fact, that respondents said they reach out to their dads on average six times a week.
How are we turning into our fathers?
- Take grilling very seriously: 37 per cent
- Repair things instead of buying them new: 35 per cent
- Get really into corny jokes: 28 per cent
- Tell your kids to ask their mother: 26 per cent
- Falling asleep on the couch with the game on 25 per cent
- Grunt when I get off the couch: 25 per cent
- Mute commercials: 22 per cent
- Love to mow the lawn: 22 per cent
- Don’t like when people touch the thermostat: 21 per cent
- Finish everyone else’s plate at a restaurant: 18 per cent