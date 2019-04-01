Simcoe County Gift of Life Association “BeADonor” Month Flagraising

Simcoe County Gift of Life Association is having their “BeADonor” Month flagraising at Barrie City Hall on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 9am. This initiative raises awareness for organ and tissue donor for the community of Barrie.

Currently, over 1,600 people in Ontario are on the waitlist and every three days someone dies waiting for a live-saving organ transplant. In 2018 333 deceased and 274 living donors saved the lives of 1,236 people through transplant, and 2,413 tissue donors enhanced the lives of thousands more through the gift of eyes, bone, skin or heart valves. Research shows the majority of Ontarians support organ and tissue donation yet just 33% of eligible Ontarians have registered their consent to donate. Families almost always consent to donation when there is evidence a loved one registered their decision to donate, but in the absence of a registered donation decision, families consent only half of the time. Everyone is a potential organ and tissue donor, regardless of age; one organ donor can save up to eight lives and enhance the lives of up to 75 more through the gift of tissue.