Simcoe County Museum is Hosting Virtual Day Camp

Simcoe County Museum is hosting its first ever virtual day camp through July.

At home activities include:

Interactive crafts

Experiments

Creations

Fun with food

Building

Week 1: Pioneer Life

July 13 to 17 Discover Pioneer life in our first week of Virtual Camp. Make your own butter and scones, learn to build a snake rail fence, try your hand at rug braiding and even participate in an 1840s school lesson!

Week 2: Wonder Emporium

July 20 to 24 This week is all about toys. Blast off into space with film canister rockets, make a kite, create play dough and bubble wands. Personalize your own canvas backpack to hold all the great toys you will create this week!

Week 3: Mess with Science

July 27 to 31

Join us in our virtual science lab for a week of science fun. Make a solar oven, lava lamp, ice cream, and Oobleck, to name a ​​few! Be prepared to get messy as you experiment with everyday objects, all in the name of science! ​

Register online, then pickup your supplies box the week before camp!