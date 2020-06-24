Listen Live

Simcoe County Museum is Hosting Virtual Day Camp

Bring the fun of camp home

By Community Line, Kool Parents

Simcoe County Museum is hosting its first ever virtual day camp through July.

At home activities include:

  • Interactive crafts
  • Experiments
  • Creations
  • Fun with food
  • Building

Week 1: Pioneer Life
July 13 to 17

Discover Pioneer life in our first week of Virtual Camp.  Make your own butter and scones, learn to build a snake rail fence, try your hand at rug braiding and even participate in an 1840s school lesson!

Week 2: Wonder Emporium
July 20 to 24

This week is all about toys. Blast off into space with film canister rockets, make a kite, create play dough and bubble wands.  Personalize your own canvas backpack to hold all the great toys you will create this week!

Week 3: Mess with Science
July 27 to 31

Join us in our virtual science lab for a week of science fun.  Make a solar oven, lava lamp, ice cream, and Oobleck, to name a ​​few!  Be prepared to get messy as you experiment with everyday objects, all in the name of science!    ​

Register online, then pickup your supplies box the week before camp!

