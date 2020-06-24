Simcoe County Museum is Hosting Virtual Day Camp
Bring the fun of camp home
Simcoe County Museum is hosting its first ever virtual day camp through July.
At home activities include:
- Interactive crafts
- Experiments
- Creations
- Fun with food
- Building
Week 1: Pioneer Life
July 13 to 17
Discover Pioneer life in our first week of Virtual Camp. Make your own butter and scones, learn to build a snake rail fence, try your hand at rug braiding and even participate in an 1840s school lesson!
Week 2: Wonder Emporium
July 20 to 24
This week is all about toys. Blast off into space with film canister rockets, make a kite, create play dough and bubble wands. Personalize your own canvas backpack to hold all the great toys you will create this week!
Week 3: Mess with Science
July 27 to 31
Register online, then pickup your supplies box the week before camp!
We won’t be able to see our campers in person at Museum day camp this year, so we have decided to make a virtual day camp! For all of the details, and to register, visit the Museum websitehttps://t.co/xbmag3tg9q#MuseumFromHome pic.twitter.com/4b8lKqK7co
— Simcoe County Museum (@simcoecountyMUS) June 24, 2020