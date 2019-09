Jenn Rankin of Smash House Clothing is hosting another holiday Night Market in support of Seasons Centre on Thur. Nov. 21st at Tangle Creek from 6pm – 9pm

Tickets are now live on Eventbrite. https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/the-night-market-tickets-73009351937 $20.00 per ticket includes appetizers and complimentary sparkling wine. 100% of ticket sales are donated to Seasons Centre.