‘Spider-Man’ Three Finally Has A Title!

The new title is “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” and it will fly into theatres in December!

The film will be the third installment of the Tom Holland-led franchise that has also included “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and “Spider-Man: Far From Home.”

Also returning is director Jon Watts who was behind the camera, as he was for the first two movies.

The film is set to be released on December 17, 2021.