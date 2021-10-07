Listen Live

Squid Game Halloween Costumes Are Big This Year!

Fans are making their own!

By Dirt/Divas

Every year, there’s always at least one costume that dominates Halloween. Whether it’s the Joker, Tiger King or Shazam!

 

This year, it appears that the new Netflix show has inspired many DIY costumes as commercial ones are not widely available yet!

Based on its recent success, “Squid Game” may be the big costume this year. Not only is the show incredibly popular, but it’s characters wear recognizable costumes that are easy to replicate.

 

There are a few buying options on Amazon if you can’t be bothered making one, however you may not be able to get it on time!

 

 

“Squid Game” is a South Korean drama on Netflix. The series revolves around a deadly contest where people riddled with massive debt compete for a large cash prize.

Related posts

HOW LONG WILL YOU WORK ON A DIY PROJECT BEFORE GIVING UP AND CALLING A PROFESSIONAL?

How To Open A Corked Wine Bottle Is You Don’t Have A Corkscrew!

TWO-THIRDS OF US REWARD OURSELVES FOR WORKING OUT, AND 16% WANT A TROPHY?