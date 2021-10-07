Squid Game Halloween Costumes Are Big This Year!

Every year, there’s always at least one costume that dominates Halloween. Whether it’s the Joker, Tiger King or Shazam!

This year, it appears that the new Netflix show has inspired many DIY costumes as commercial ones are not widely available yet!

Based on its recent success, “Squid Game” may be the big costume this year. Not only is the show incredibly popular, but it’s characters wear recognizable costumes that are easy to replicate.

There are a few buying options on Amazon if you can’t be bothered making one, however you may not be able to get it on time!

Squid game soldier and Front man mask done. Grabbed rain coat for front man so that cosplay is done too but no pink jumpsuit for soldier lol. Also yes I can see out of both, if you’d like your own hit up https://t.co/5GicQ1XwPC #squidgame #frontman #cosplay #halloween #costume pic.twitter.com/XyBf6WyHFD — Habiteer Workshop (@HabiteerWS) September 29, 2021

Found out my halloween costume. I wanna wear Minty with it and do some silly squid game skits at meets xD pic.twitter.com/6a06PUgJrZ — Gooey (@PuppermintGoo) October 5, 2021

For those trying to figure out how to do a #SquidGame costume for Halloween… A fencing mask is the way to go 👌🏻#Squidgamecosplay pic.twitter.com/t3td34JeVY — Jake (@JakeAndDoge) October 6, 2021

“Squid Game” is a South Korean drama on Netflix. The series revolves around a deadly contest where people riddled with massive debt compete for a large cash prize.