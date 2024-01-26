‘SQUID GAME’ SEASON 2 PREMIERING ON NETFLIX THIS YEAR

Season 2 of “Squid Game” is set to premiere later this year on Netflix.

The streaming service announced the second-season debut of the Korean-language survival drama series from creator Hwang Dong-hyuk in a letter to shareholders, writing: “Looking ahead, despite last year’s strikes pushing back the launch of some titles, we have a big, bold slate for 2024.

Audiences will be able to choose from hit returning dramas like The Diplomat S2, Bridgerton S3, Squid Game S2 and Empress S2; unscripted series like Tour de France: Unchained S2, Love is Blind S6, F1: Drive to Survive S6 and Full Swing S2; and brand new shows like 3 Body Problem (based on the best selling novel and from the Game of Thrones showrunners), Griselda (starring Sofia Vegara, which premieres this week), The Gentlemen (from Guy Ritchie), Eric (starring Benedict Cumberbach), Avatar: The Last Airbender, Cien Años de Soledad, from Colombia based on the novel by Gabriel García Márquez and Senna from Brazil.”

The first season of Dong-hyuk’s “Squid Game”, comprised of nine-episodes, launched in 2021. The series proved to be an all-time smash hit for Netflix and was nominated for 14 Emmys, including best drama series (a first for a non-English-language series), winning six. “Squid Game” also won three Golden Globe Awards, including best TV drama.