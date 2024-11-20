Stop Crushing Your Cans and Bottles!

Think you’re a recycling pro?

Turns out, many of us are making common mistakes when it comes to disposing of aluminum cans and plastic bottles. While crushing your empties might seem like a space-saving move, it could mess up the recycling process. Here’s why experts say you should keep your cans and bottles intact.

Why You Shouldn't Crush Aluminum Cans

If crushing cans is your go-to post-weekend ritual, it’s time to hit pause. The recycling process depends on properly identifying materials, and smashing your aluminum cans can interfere with this.

Recycling centres often use single-stream systems, where various materials are sorted together. Flattened cans are harder to detect and process because the electrical currents used to separate aluminum can miss them entirely. So, that crushed pop or beer can might accidentally end up in the wrong pile — or worse, the landfill.

Instead of smashing cans, leave them as they are and let the recycling facility do the work. If you’re unsure about how your local centre processes recyclables, playing it safe with uncrushed cans is your best bet.

Should You Flatten Plastic Bottles?

For years, it was common advice to flatten plastic bottles and remove their caps before recycling. However, advancements in recycling technology have made this practice unnecessary — and even problematic.

When plastic bottles are flattened, they’re more likely to be mistaken for paper products during the sorting process. Additionally, leaving caps on is now recommended. Many recycling facilities have systems designed to separate the caps from the bottles, so there’s no need to stress about doing it yourself.

The Bottom Line

Recycling correctly is simpler than you might think. No smashing, crushing, or flattening is required for aluminum cans or plastic bottles. Just rinse them out, leave them whole, and recycle with confidence.

By following these tips, you can help ensure your recyclables make it through the system efficiently and end up where they belong — not in a landfill.

Have you been crushing your cans all this time? Let us know in the comments!