You Can Name A Recycling Bin After Your Ex

Here’s a way to get out your rage – and just in time for Valentine’s day!

Much like the offers to name a cockroach after a pesky ex in years gone by, a waste management company is giving people the chance to honour their past dates in the form of a refuse bin.

Yep, you can now get a bin named after your ex, with their name printed on the plastic for all to see.

The ‘gift’ is free, and all you have to do is choose the size of your bin and enter the name of your choice on the online form.

‘We hope that naming your ex after some trash will help to put them behind you once and for all,” say the company’s CEO.

There are 50,000 bins available to be named, so plenty of room for all the bitter breakups, and those booked in will be dotted around the UK and used for commercial business waste (think rubbish from restaurants, bars, and offices).

