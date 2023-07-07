SUBTLE SIGN YOU’RE OLD? SCROLLING YOUR PHONE WITH YOUR INDEX FINGER

You’re not necessarily “old” if you do this. Everyone younger than you will just SEE you as an old person.

Gen Zers are making fun of people who scroll through their phones using their INDEX FINGER. The young-person way to do it is with your thumb.

That’s not just one person’s opinion. A recent poll done by the makers of “Candy Crush” found 80% of Gen Z’ers use their thumbs to play.

It drops to 67% for Millennials. Meanwhile, 73% of Baby Boomers said they mainly use their index finger.

So why the difference in technique? Maybe because when older people first got touchscreens, using a stylus was a thing. (If you’re not familiar, a stylus is similar to an ancient writing utensil called a “pen.” But no ink.)

One meme summed it up like this: It shows a picture of someone using their finger to scroll, with the caption, “Pretty sure every mom in the world texts like this.”

40% of Gen Z’ers in the poll said they’d be embarrassed if they were out in public, and someone caught them scrolling with their finger.