Super Mario 64 has sold at Auction for $1.56 Million!
But, of course, it was an unopened copy.
What happens when kids who grew up in the 80s become millionaires? They pay a LOT of money for nostalgia.
At least, I assume that’s why, yesterday, an unopened copy of Nintendo’s Super Mario 64 sold at auction for $1.56 million. The game, released in 1996, was the best-selling game on the Nintendo 64 console and the first to feature the Mario character in 3D. There are reportedly fewer than 5 copies of this best-selling game in such condition. A spokesperson for Heritage Auctions in Dallas said they were shocked that the game sold for more than a million. On Friday, an unopened copy of Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda sold for $870,000.
Questions remain: Is the new owner going to open and play the game? Maybe they’re sick of having to take out their old game and blow on it to make it work properly!