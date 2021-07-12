Super Mario 64 has sold at Auction for $1.56 Million!

What happens when kids who grew up in the 80s become millionaires? They pay a LOT of money for nostalgia.

At least, I assume that’s why, yesterday, an unopened copy of Nintendo’s Super Mario 64 sold at auction for $1.56 million. The game, released in 1996, was the best-selling game on the Nintendo 64 console and the first to feature the Mario character in 3D. There are reportedly fewer than 5 copies of this best-selling game in such condition. A spokesperson for Heritage Auctions in Dallas said they were shocked that the game sold for more than a million. On Friday, an unopened copy of Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda sold for $870,000.

Questions remain: Is the new owner going to open and play the game? Maybe they’re sick of having to take out their old game and blow on it to make it work properly!

Image: Heritage Auctions