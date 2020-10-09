Survey finds the top 10 hacks parents use to get kids to do stuff

A survey commissioned by UK bread company Warburtons of 1,000 parents in Britain found the little hacks they employ the most to get their kids to do the things they don’t want to do, reports SWNS Digital.

The top ten hacks parents use include:

1. Telling them their teeth will fall out if they don’t brush.

2. Keeping them busy by getting them to do your housework with you.

3. Letting them pick something at the grocery store if they behave.

4. Getting them excited about dinner by having them help with the cooking.

5. Asking them to read a page of a book before you read a page.

6. Challenging them to a race to see who can clean up the fastest.

7. Making them do chores before they get rewards.

8. Telling them they can’t have dessert until they finish their healthy food.

9. Rewarding them with screen time.

10. Giving them options that accomplish the same goal, like “Do you want to get dressed now or in a few minutes?