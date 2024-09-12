Taylor Swift Makes History at the 2024 MTV VMAs, Thanks Travis Kelce for Support

Taylor Swift continues to reign supreme in the music industry, dominating the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards with seven wins, including the coveted Video of the Year trophy. Swift's VMAs success has now tied her with Beyoncé, each boasting a record 30 awards—a remarkable feat in the event’s history.

A Shout-Out to Travis Kelce

During her acceptance speech, Swift made a sweet nod to her boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce, who was there to cheer her on during the filming of the “Fortnight” music video.

“Everything this man touches turns to happiness, fun, and magic,” she said, highlighting their strong bond. She also used the platform to encourage her fans who are over 18 to register to vote ahead of the 2024 presidential election, combining her personal victory with a larger call to action.

More Stars Shine Bright

The night wasn’t just about Swift. Chappell Roan took home the MTV VMA for Best New Artist, marking a breakout moment in her young career. Meanwhile, Sabrina Carpenter was awarded Song of the Year for her hit “Espresso,” cementing her place among the top voices in 2024 pop.

Katy Perry was honoured with the prestigious Video Vanguard Award, performing a medley of her biggest hits, from “Roar” to “I Kissed a Girl.” Perry joins an elite group of past Vanguard recipients like Beyoncé, Shakira, and Madonna, who have all shaped the world of music video artistry.

Celebrating 40 Years of VMAs

The 40th anniversary of the VMAs, held at UBS Arena on New York’s Long Island, celebrated not only the new but also the legendary moments that have defined pop culture. Throughout the night, MTV took fans on a trip down memory lane, showcasing iconic moments from the VMAs' four-decade run, like Britney Spears and her infamous albino python performance and Madonna’s classic “Like A Virgin” debut.

With Swift’s latest wins, her name is now synonymous with the history and future of the VMAs. It’s clear she’s not just a pop star—she’s a living legend.