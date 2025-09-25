Teacher Assistant Arrested for Spraying… Poop Spray?!

This is not the kind of school supply anyone had in mind. A teacher’s assistant in South Carolina has been arrested after pulling a prank that literally stank.

The “Prank”

Alexander Lewis, 32, was working at West Florence High School when he decided to unleash poop spray — yes, a bottled product designed to smell like, well… you know. He ordered it online and sprayed it around the school to “mimic the smell of feces.” Mission accomplished.

When Things Got Messy

The prank wasn’t a one-time gag. Investigators believe Lewis sprayed it multiple times between August 25th and September 19th.

The smell got so bad that students complained they couldn’t concentrate, and some even reported dizziness, headaches, and nausea. Not exactly a laugh-riot.

The Bill 💸

The school district ended up on the hook for nearly $55,000 in damages. That covered inspection costs and repairs to the air conditioning system that had sucked the smell in. Imagine explaining that line item at a school board meeting.

Lesson Learned

Pranks are one thing, but when your joke sends kids to the nurse’s office and costs tens of thousands of dollars, the punchline’s probably not worth it. In the end, Lewis was arrested and charged with disturbing the school.

Moral of the story? Maybe just stick to fart jokes, not industrial-strength poop spray.