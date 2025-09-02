Teen Conversations After the First Week of School

Here we go again — first day of school.

I’ve already sent the “are you up?” texts (twice, because apparently alarms are “just for vibes”).

Hard to believe this is the last-first day of school for one kid, and the other isn’t far behind. The Grade 10 even promised he wouldn’t slack off this year… which is basically foreshadowing that he will.

But the real fun? When they come home after school, and I hear the classic teen soundtrack:

“Mom, I know you’re pooping, but can you log into School Days and pay for my student card? It’s $50. Okay, fine, it’s $30… but I still need money.”

“Mom, I need gym shoes. I wore slides today, and the teacher said I couldn’t run in them. That’s so sus.”

“Mom, I’m starving. And I hate all the food in this house.”

“OMG, I already have homework. On the FIRST DAY. It’s literally so much. Like, it’s not fire, it’s frozen. Okay, fine, it’s one page of math… but it’s front and back.”

“Can you fill out these forms? We’re going on a field trip… somewhere. I forget where.”

“Mom, I’m exhausted. I’ll put away my laundry later. But can I go out with my friends first?”

“Mom, can you drive me to school tomorrow? But drop me off at the corner so you don’t say something cringe in front of my friends.”

Ah, yes, the sweet, sweet sound of September chaos. Forget pumpkin spice — this is the real flavour of fall. 🍂