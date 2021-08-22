Tesla Unveils Humanoid Which Handles Your ‘Boring Tasks’

On Thursday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced plans to build a humanoid robot called a “Tesla Bot.”

Information about the robot was limited to a few Powerpoint slides at the end of Tesla’s “AI Day” presentation.

The five-foot-eight inch, 125-pound humanoid, built from “lightweight materials,” is expected to be able to carry as much as 45 pounds and move as fast as five miles per hour. Musk added that they’re planning to install five fingers in each hand, though that might change. So the “Tesla Bot” will be able to do your grocery shopping!

It will operate on the same technology used to run the company’s fleet of autonomous cars.

Musk, who has previously argued against technology that takes away jobs from humans, said that the robot would be used to eliminate “dangerous, repetitive, boring tasks,” such as going to the grocery store.

“Essentially, in the future, physical work will be a choice. If you want to do it, you can, but you won’t need to do it,” he explained.

A specific timeline about when the robot will be built was not given.