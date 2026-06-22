The $1000 Minute, June 22nd
Published June 22, 2026
By Charlie
- Over the weekend the Blue Jays we're in Chicago taking on this team?
The Cubs
- Which Fast Food Restaurant is known for it's Chubby Chicken Burger?
A&W
- Which of the Canadian Bank notes is red in Colour?
The Fifty Dollar Bill
- How many millimetres are in 27 Centimeters?
270mm
- Today is June 22nd, how many more sleeps until it's Canada Day?
9
- Which of William Shaskpere's characters famously said "to be, or not to be"?
Hamlet
- What is the capital city of Quebec?
Quebec City
- In the story of the Ugly Duckling, what did the ugly duckling grow up to become?
A Swan
- What NHL event is happening June 26th and 27th in Buffalo New York?
NHL Draft
- If Dale is enjoying a Stogie what is he enjoying?
A Cigar
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