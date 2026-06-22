Kool FM Logo White
Listen Live

The $1000 Minute, June 22nd

$1,000 Minute
Published June 22, 2026
By Charlie
  1. Over the weekend the Blue Jays we're in Chicago taking on this team?
    The Cubs 

  2. Which  Fast Food Restaurant is known for it's Chubby Chicken Burger?
    A&W 


  3. Which of the Canadian Bank notes is red in Colour?
    The Fifty Dollar Bill 


  4. How many millimetres are in 27 Centimeters? 
    270mm 


  5. Today is June 22nd, how many more sleeps until it's Canada Day?
    9


  6. Which  of William Shaskpere's characters famously said "to be, or not to be"?
    Hamlet 


  7. What is the capital city of Quebec?
    Quebec City 


  8. In the story of the Ugly Duckling, what did the ugly duckling grow up to become?
    A Swan


  9. What NHL event is happening June 26th and 27th in Buffalo New York? 
    NHL Draft


  10. If Dale is enjoying a Stogie what is he enjoying?
    A Cigar 
What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement

Amp up your workday!

Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mix
Listen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement

Beat FOMO by being in the know!

Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.

Subscription Form

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Upcoming Concerts

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Podcasts

Menu
close
Menu
close