THE 2021 RAW & REFLECTIVE CALENDAR – NOW AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE!

“The 2021 Raw & Reflective Calendar in support of Gilda’s Club Simcoe Muskoka is now available for purchase. Get yours today!

Each month of this beautiful and unique calendar features a different cancer survivor baring it all as well as sharing their courageous cancer journey.

Pick up a copy for $20 each at Connect Hair Studio or Gilda’s Club Simcoe Muskoka.

Or online by visiting https://gildasclubsimcoemuskoka.org/ways-to-give/raw-and-reflective-2021/

Thank you to everyone involved in making this fundraiser project a successful reality.”