Ariana Grande is Releasing Her New Album This Month

A very simple tweet to announce the release of her new album: “i can’t wait to give u my album this month”. Ariana Grande’s new album is being dubbed AG6 by fans but there is no official title yet.

i can’t wait to give u my album this month — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) October 14, 2020

Her last album Thank U, Next was released in February 2019.

This year, Ariana Grande set a record as the first person to have 4 songs debut at #1 on the Hot 100 chart in the US. Her first number one debut was in 2018 with her single “Thank U, Next,” followed by “7 Rings,” in early 2019. Earlier this year,she snagged a third No. 1 debut with “Stuck With U,” her collaboration with Justin Bieber. And then, in June, her 4th song, “Rain on Me”, in which she features with Lady Gaga, debut at #1 as well.