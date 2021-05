It’s another Mother’s Day in lockdown! Here’s a thought! Why not send mom a mixtape!

Here are songs for mom!

Fountains of Wayne- Stacy’s Mom

Miley Cyrus- Mother’s Daughter

Boyz II Men- Song for Momma

Meghan Trainer- Mom

The Shirelles…Mama Said

Taylor Swift “The Best Day”

Celine Dion “Because You Loved Me”

Josh Groban “You Raise Me Up”

Martina McBride “In My Daughter’s Eyes”

Lee Ann Womack “I Hope you Dance”