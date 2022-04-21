The Majority of People Think That Every Day Should Be Mother’s Day!

A whopping 86% of respondents said these women are the most hardworking people they know, but 69% agree that moms don’t get enough credit for all that they do.

Seven in 10 people said their mom is their best friend, and 63% said their mom is a superhero who can take on any challenge and resolve it with grace.

The average person would spend about $300 on a gift for their special day to show these moms their appreciation.

As Mother’s Day approaches, It’s on May 8th by the way, 84% of people say that they intend to pamper their mother with the perfect gift.

Finding the right gift can be tricky, but the majority of people are confident they know what their moms would enjoy as presents; still, three-quarters of respondents make sure they’re on the right track by asking them what they want.

The top presents people prefer getting their moms are personalized items like photo frames or blankets, edible gifts like chocolate or fruit arrangements or household niceties like a new TV or wine glasses.

And to avoid gifting mishaps from their partners and kids, 74% of moms said they don’t mind letting them know what they want in advance.

So What Do Moms Wants?

“Foodie moms” (who love to eat, snack and try new foods) would unsurprisingly be happiest with edible gifts (29%) but would also love a getaway or gift card/certificate (27%, each).

In contrast, “soccer moms” (who are sporty, and take their kids to sporting events and practices) are not shy about letting their families know what they want in advance. They also prefer homemade or household gifts.

And “wine moms” (who love an occasional glass of wine after a long day) also have a preference for heartfelt homemade gifts or ones they can munch on.

SOME OF THE BEST GIFTS:

Having the house cleaned

Someone else making dinner

Handwritten note

Flowers

On the other hand, 62% of moms admitted had received a present they pretended to like in the past, such as a plant, mud flaps for their car and dish towels.

Still, 88% of moms said no matter what their kids and/or significant other get them for Mother’s Day, they always value the thought behind the gift more than the gift itself.

WHAT DO MOMS LOVE GETTING FOR MOTHER’S DAY?