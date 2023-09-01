Taylor Swift Concert Movie Coming To Canada

If you weren’t lucky enough to get your hands on tickets to see Taylor Swift in November of 2024 when she comes to Toronto for a 6-night stint at the Rogers Centre, you now have a second chance!

Cineplex announced Thursday they are going to be doing select screenings of the concert film Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour in more than 150 cinemas across Canada.

The movie promises Swifties an amazing and up-close experience of watching her concert on the big screen.

Ironically enough, the movie begins in theatres on October 13th… Taylor’s favourite number of course.