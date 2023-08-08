TAYLOR IS COMING TO CANADA!

Just before the long weekend, Canadians finally got the news that we’ve all been waiting for Taylor will bring her Eras Tour North!

The tour is coming in partnership with Rogers! A statement released last week reads in part; ROGERS PROUDLY PRESENTS TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR IN CANADA

Taylor Swift Is The First Artist EVER To Perform Six Nights At Rogers Centre

Rogers Communications announced it is proud to present Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour in Canada. Swift will perform November 14-16, and November 21-23, 2024 at Rogers Centre in Toronto. These six concerts make Taylor the first artist in the history of the Rogers Centre to perform six shows at the stadium.

Verified fans were able to register for tickets Saturday. Tickets will go on sale starting Wednesday, August 9.

Only fans that receive an email confirming their access can join the queue for this Verified Fan on sale. Fans selected to get access to the sale will receive a unique access code and purchase link via text message the day prior to their Verified Fan on sale.

TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR

CANADIAN DATES

November 14 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre

November 15 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre

November 16 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre

November 21 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre

November 22 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre

November 23 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre