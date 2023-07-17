Taylor Swift Becomes First Woman to Have Four Albums in US Top 10 at Once

Taylor Swift is just the third artist in history to have four albums in the top 10 concurrently, with Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) becoming her 12th album to reach No. 1

Taylor Swift has become the first woman, and only the third artist ever, to have four albums in the Top 10 of the US album chart simultaneously, while also beating a record set by Barbra Streisand to become the female artist with the most No 1 albums in history.

Her latest album, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), has debuted at the top spot on the Billboard 200 with 716,000 album-equivalent units – a figure that combines physical sales with digital sales and streaming figures.

Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) is joined in the Top 10 by Midnights at No. 5, Lover at No. 7 and Folklore at No. 10.

The only other artist to have placed at least four titles in the Top 10 concurrently is Prince, who had five albums reach the Top 10 shortly after he died in 2016.

Swift’s albums now account for four of the five biggest debuts of the last five years, with Adele’s 2021 album 30 in the fourth spot, just ahead of Speak Now.