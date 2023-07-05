Listen Live

Taylor Swift Makes A Boat-Load of Money Every Time She’s On Stage During ‘Eras Tour’

By Dirt/Divas

Taylor just wrapped up her American tour dates and will head over to Europe for a string of shows in a new few months.

A new report suggests that her payday from each show is massive and that she is on track to have one of if not the, highest-grossing tour of all time.

The numbers in the report will make your head spin they’re that big!

According to Bloomberg, the Eras Tour is bringing in $13 million nightly. That sum doesn’t even consider merchandise that is sold within the stadiums. Tickets for the tour are averaging out at $254 a piece, making for one of the priciest shows of the year. 

Taylor isn’t banking the $13 million for herself, but her cut is still very high. Taylor’s tour is on track to bring in $1.3 Billion when things are all said and done!

