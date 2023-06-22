Taylor Swift Snubs Canada and Now The Government Is Getting Involved!

Swifties are wondering why Canada has been left off the super-stars Eras Tour schedule…Again!

Taylor announced a European Tour earlier this week after wrapping up her massive US tour. But what about Canada?

(To be fair, there is still time for Taylor to come to the Great White North. Either this fall before she kicks off the European leg of the tour or perhaps even after)

Currently playing to stadiums stateside, Swift is set to hit Mexico and parts of South America later this year. Then in February, she’ll continue an international leg with stops in Japan, Singapore, Australia and many European cities.

For now, Taylor left Canada off the list of the new dates and even MPs are mad about it. But don’t worry, Swifties, Parliament has your back…

Conservative MP Matt Jeneroux filed an “official grievance” with the House of Commons Wednesday, taking a page from politicians in Australia who considered similar action over the fact Swift hasn’t included some of that country’s big cities in her tour either.

Not only are fans disappointed that they can’t see her, but it also hurts the local economy. “This motion is non-partisan in nature and requires swift action to address what I can only assume is a serious oversight,” MP Matt wrote.

A fellow Tory MP — party deputy leader Melissa Lantsman — quickly offered her support for the idea after Jeneroux first floated it Wednesday morning.

Swift last played Canada when her Reputation Stadium Tour rolled through Toronto in 2018—one of the nights included a surprise appearance by Bryan Adams who sang his hit “Summer of ‘69” with her.