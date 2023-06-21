Listen Live

Are You A First-Time Home Buyer? You Could Be On Property Virgins!

Want to Share Your Experience on TV?

By Kool Houses

A recent report from RateHub.ca found that if you want to buy a home in Toronto you’ll have to make $222,600 annually.

The average home price in Toronto in May was 1.164 million. So how does that compare to other cities across Canada?

New Home Bylaws To Keep The Yard Tidy

The national average home price is around $729,044. In Winnipeg, you would have to make just shy of 80 grand to buy a place, and a bit over 80 thousand to buy something in Edmonton. In Montreal, it will take a bit more than $107,000 and over $110,000 to live in Calgary.

BARRIE
In Barrie, the average home sold is just over $800,000. Current Barrie MLS® stats indicate an average house price of $802,457 and 866 new listings in the last 28 days. As of today, Barrie housing data shows median days on the market for a home is 16 days. But, if you want a four-bedroom home in Barrie, be prepared to pay over $1 million! 

If you’re still thinking you’re ready to buy and it’s your first time – why not document it on TV?

Property Virgins is coming back and if you want to apply to be part of it click here!

Related posts

You Can Now Live In America’s Priciest Trailer Park With Celebrity Neighbours

Who Doesn’t Want A Castle?

Millions Of People Have ‘Cash In The Attic’ But Three in Ten People Have Never Been In Their Attic