Are You A First-Time Home Buyer? You Could Be On Property Virgins!

A recent report from RateHub.ca found that if you want to buy a home in Toronto you’ll have to make $222,600 annually.

The average home price in Toronto in May was 1.164 million. So how does that compare to other cities across Canada?

The national average home price is around $729,044. In Winnipeg, you would have to make just shy of 80 grand to buy a place, and a bit over 80 thousand to buy something in Edmonton. In Montreal, it will take a bit more than $107,000 and over $110,000 to live in Calgary.

BARRIE

In Barrie, the average home sold is just over $800,000. Current Barrie MLS® stats indicate an average house price of $802,457 and 866 new listings in the last 28 days. As of today, Barrie housing data shows median days on the market for a home is 16 days. But, if you want a four-bedroom home in Barrie, be prepared to pay over $1 million!

