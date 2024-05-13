Maya Rudolph Is the Ultimate Mother In SNL opening Monologue

May Rudolph did not disappoint this weekend hosting SNL…

The “SNL” alum, who hosted for the third time on Saturday, came out to greet the audience after a delightful cold open during which the cast welcomed their real-life mothers onto the stage to tell jokes in honour of Mother’s Day.

After Rudolph said how honoured she was to be hosting the Mother’s Day episode and mentioned her four children, cast members Bowen Yang and Sarah Sherman came out to celebrate her return to the “SNL” stage.

Maya Rudolph's monologue! pic.twitter.com/k57StXOyq3 — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) May 12, 2024

Rudolph was a cast member on “Saturday Night Live” between 2000 to 2007. She’s frequently appeared in sketch cameos in the years since. Her most recent was in December when she joined fellow alums Kate McKinnon and Kristen Wiig in a sidesplitting Abba spoof. She previously hosted the show in 2012 and 2021.

Vampire Weekend was the musical guest this weekend on Rudolph’s episode. Next weekend will be the last episode of Season 49 of “Saturday Night Live,” with Jake Gyllenhaal hosting and Sabrina Carpenter performing. The show will mark its 50th anniversary in the fall.