Ryan Gosling Brings In Best Ratings for SNL in Years!

Our Canadian heart-throb helped SNL get the best ratings in years!

There were several talked-about moments when Gosling hosted SNL. From Gosling’s monologue with his Fall Guy co-star Emily Blunt to a Beavis and Butt-head sketch that caused cast member Heidi Gardner to break down laughing. Taylor Swift also gave a thumbs-up to Gosling and Blunt’s Barbenheimer-themed reworking of “All Too Well.”

The show was so good, that SNL saw ratings that it hadn’t seen since December 11th, 2021 when Billie Eilish was both host and musical guest.

The episode drew 8.9 million viewers and a 2.0 rating (equivalent to about 2.64 million people) in the adults 18-49 demographic, both of which are season highs.

For the season so far, Saturday Night Live averages 7.2 million viewers and a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49 with seven days of cross-platform viewing…

ON SOCIAL

The episode also has had a robust afterlife on social platforms, gathering 170 million video views (which can be as little as a second or two or up to 30 seconds, depending on the platform) over seven days. On YouTube, a dozen excerpts from the episode have passed the million-view mark, with the Beavis and Butt-head sketch leading the way with 12 million as of publication time.