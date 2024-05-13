Shania Twain Wants Us To Embrace Our Nakedness!

The Canadian country legend says that people of all ages are unwilling to embrace themselves the way they are in their natural form…

Shania says we can’t change the way we are, so rather than worry about how we look, just embrace it…

She told the U.K. Sun‘s Bizarre column: “I decided that wherever there was a mirror and I was naked in my house or hotel, that I would keep the lights on and I would look in the mirror.

Shania told the publication, “A lot of people as they start aging — and even young people — they don’t want to look at themselves in the mirror naked, and I think that is such a shame.

“Every month or day that I may notice another sag or another bit of cellulite, I want to know it’s there.

“I want to be OK with it instead of thinking, I have to cover it up or not to look.

“I can’t change it and I don’t plan on changing it superficially.”

Shania has just launched her third Las Vegas residency… Shaina reveals in the interview that after her shows, she rewards herself with Prosecco and a plate of pasta…